1 person rescued from cave under Pirate's Cove, officials report no injuries

UPDATE (2:40 p.m.) — Cal Fire SLO representatives report that the one person rescued from the water was not hurt and was released by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency personnel do not believe there were any other victims.

Officials say a 911 call initially reported that 3 people were trapped. Cal Fire SLO, U.S. Coast Guard, Port San Luis Harbor Control, and the Cal Fire SLO's Urban Search & Rescue Team responded to the incident.

Ryan Grebe, a Cal Fire Public Information Officer at the scene, told KSBY that community members should practice being alert while exploring the coastline.

"We just urge them to use a lot of caution when approaching these cliffside areas. We have had fatalities in the past. We've had people get hurt. So we just want people to be careful when they're out here and enjoy the scenery, but not do anything dangerous to get themselves or other people hurt," Grebe said.

Just last June, a man from Nipomo died after falling from a cliff at Pirate's Cove.



ORIGINAL (2:02 p.m.) — Just before 1 p.m. on Friday, Cal Fire SLO officials received a report of three people trapped in the water at a cave near Pirate's Cove.

As of 1:50 p.m., authorities say one person has been extracted from the water. That individual is reportedly alive; there are currently no further details on the person's condition.

Officials report that paddlers are searching the area for any additional people stuck in the water near the cave.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.