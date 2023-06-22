Watch Now
Coroner identifies man who died after falling off cliff at Pirate's Cove

Posted at 1:02 PM, Jun 22, 2023
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's coroner identified the man who died after falling from a cliff at Pirate's Cove Wednesday.

Deputies say Francisco Javier Velasco Garcia, 33, of Nipomo fell off the cliff and died from his injuries.

The incident happened Wednesday at about 6 p.m. when deputies say Garcia got up from sitting on the cliff overlooking the water, lost his footing and fell backward approximately 200 feet.

Deputies say at this time the fall appears to be accidental.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

