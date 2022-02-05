Atascadero family takes barrel racing to national level

An Atascadero family is pushing their way toward national recognition in barrel racing.

Lisa Busick began racing at age 15, leading her family to live and breathe barrel racing.

“I just love barrel racing,” said eight-year-old Paisley Busick. “I saw my mom riding and I wanted to do barrel racing like her.”

“It helps me look after her and try to ride like her because she’s really good and rides awesome,” said 12-year-old Logann Busick.

“A lot of people look up to her, just her technique, how she rides, and she does a ton of lessons a week,” said Bryan Busick, Lisa's husband.

Logann and Paisley have also started barrel racing, following in the footsteps of their mother.

“I have two barrel racers, but I’ve never put the pressure of having them ride horses because I wanted them to want to do it,” Lisa said.

“We asked if they want to play other sports and this is what they want to do,” Bryan added.

To help support his wife and daughters, Bryan built a family racing area referred to as “Running B Ranch” while also working at Diablo Canyon Power Plant as a sergeant in the security department.

“He supports us, he helps us along the way, he’s encouraging, he gives good advice,” Lisa said.

Logann is fresh off qualifying for the Junior World Finals qualifier in Las Vegas after beating 100 other girls.

“It’s really cool to see that I could make it out of 100 girls, and they were all really good girls,” Logann said.

The Junior World Finals will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center in December as Logann Busick looks to win the title.

“It’s the title, being able to say you won the Junior World Finals, that’s huge,” Lisa said.

“I just love seeing their successes as they grow,” Bryan added.

Lisa Busick continues to race in rodeos while giving lessons throughout the week at Running B Ranch.