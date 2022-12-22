Atascadero High School celebrates athletes with parade

The City of Atascadero celebrated some of its high school's top athletes with a parade on Wednesday.

Trey Cooks led the Atascadero High School Greyhounds football team in the CIF State Championship, rushing four touchdowns.

Cooks said of the parade, “A lot of my family members played here, but I don't think any of them have really done this before, so it's just really cool to you know, have something to recognize myself with them.”

The team ended the season with an 11 and 4 record.

Sam DeRose, the Director of Athletics at Atascadero High School, described seeing it all happen, “Coaches that have coached for 20 and 30 years or have never had this opportunity — the look on their faces, the feeling, the exuberance — very humbling, very wonderful experience for everybody involved.”

Frannie Perry represented Atascadero High in the Division 3 CIF Central Section Cross Country Girls Championship and we asked her how it felt crossing the finish line.

“It didn't feel like real at the moment, and then it catches up to you later. You're like, 'Oh my gosh, I just won. That was pretty crazy,'” she said.

The parade celebrated the athletes, as well as their families.

Frannie's whole family runs and her brother, Oscar, said he looks up to her.

“Seeing you start to run in middle school and seeing where you are now, it's amazing,” he said.

Atascadero High ended the season with the CCAA Ocean League Championship, the CIF Section Division 5 Title, and the CIF Division 6-A State Title.

