Atascadero High School student investigated for social media post

Atascadero city officials have confirmed an incident at Atascadero High School earlier this month involving a Snapchat post in which a student displayed a gun.

According to a city spokesperson, on March 3, students reported to school staff that a 17-year-old boy was seen on Snapchat holding a firearm in what appeared to be a restroom at the high school. The School Resource Officer contacted the student, and while the boy was not in possession of the firearm at that time, he reportedly admitted to bringing his father's gun to campus.

Officials say the gun was recovered from the family's home and a case was filed with the juvenile probation department for possession of a firearm at a public school.

Officials say no other students were involved.