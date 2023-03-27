Atascadero Lake is as full as can be according to Friends of the Atascadero Lake

After record low water levels in creeks and reservoirs on the Central Coast, following heavy rainfall, many bodies of water have seen a drastic increase including Atascadero Lake.

Some describe Atascadero Lake as the heart of the city.

“We call it our little piece of gold," said Mark Hontz, Friends of Atascadero Lake president.

It’s part of the community, many people escape to.

"We're really grateful to have this resource here. it's beautiful out here," said Atascadero resident, Kate Miles.

“Usually, it hundreds sometimes thousands of people all around this lake," added Hontz.

This 30-acre lake holds about 68 million gallons of water and right now it’s completely full. For Miles, seeing it this full is a first.

“I've lived in Atascadero for two years, and I've never seen the lake this full. I mean, I've seen it like a quarter full, like over a year ago when there was just barely any water over here and then this whole backside was just mud," explained Miles as she pointed to the lake.

When it’s not raining Hontz told KSBY there are two main sources that feed into the lake; Atascadero Creek and the other source is a pump on a nearby property that provides fresh water to the lake during the summer months.