Atascadero man found guilty of several fentanyl, gun-related charges

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office announced the guilty verdict of an Atascadero man accused of gun a drug-related charges.

A San Luis Obispo County Jury found

of Atascadero guilty of conspiracy to possess fentanyl for sale, possession of fentanyl while armed with a loaded handgun, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, false personation of another, and possession of fentanyl while in the jail.

The jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on an additional charge that Webb possessed methamphetamine while in jail.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office John Allen Webb, Jr.

At the trial, jurors heard evidence that Webb was arrested on June 20, 2023, after sheriff deputies interrupted his sale of approximately one-half ounce of fentanyl in the Chevron Parking lot on the 400 block of Tefft Street in Nipomo.

It was later determined that Webb had discarded a loaded .40 caliber handgun before being contacted by the deputies. That handgun had been stolen.

During the investigation and arrest, deputies say Webb repeatedly provided them with the name of another individual. Once in jail, additional fentanyl was found in Webb's possession.

Webb is scheduled to be sentenced on February 2.