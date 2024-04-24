Atascadero man sentenced to 70 years to life for child molestation

An Atascadero man was sentenced this week to 70 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to five counts of child molestation.

Christopher Wayne Clark, 47, was originally charged with 41 counts, according to court documents.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, the crimes occurred between 2001 and 2005 and again between 2010 and 2012 and involved two children under the age of 14.

In a statement, Deputy District Attorney Kimberly R. Dittrich said, "The survivors of these terrible crimes suffered in silence for many years - waiting for the day that this predator would be held accountable. Today their courage in reporting, and fortitude in seeing this through, has resulted in accountability and the stark reality that the defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison where he can never abuse another child."