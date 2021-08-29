Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Atascadero police conducting death investigation

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
The investigation into the deaths in ongoing.
Atascadero police conducting death investigation
Posted at 8:53 PM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 23:53:49-04

Atascadero police are conducting a death investigation after three adults were found unresponsive at a residence on the 4000 block of Rosita.

According to officials, two of the subjects were pronounced dead at the scene. The third subject was transported to a local hospital.

Police believe the incident is narcotics-related. The names of the subjects will not be released until next of kin have been notified.

There are no additional details at this time, and the investigation into the deaths in ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming News 24/7