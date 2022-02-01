Atascadero resident launches campaign for SLO County Supervisor District 2 seat

Atascadero resident and small business owner Geoff Auslen has announced his candidacy for the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisor's new District 2 seat.

"I'm running for Supervisor to ensure that our county goes down the right path. As a local small business owner, I am committed to making San Luis Obispo County the best place in California to live, work and raise a family," Auslen said in his press release.

Currently, no other campaigns have been announced for the District 2 seat, meanwhile District 3 Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg announced last month that she will run for reelection for the seat this June.

The newly redrawn 2nd Supervisorial District includes the communities of San Miguel, San Simeon, Cambria, Cayucos, Lake Nacimiento, West Templeton and the City of Atascadero.

In addition to owning Glenn's Repair, Auslen has served on the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, as an officer of the Atascadero Elks Club and is an active member of the Atascadero Kiwanis Club.

According to the press release, Auslen's most "rewarding endeavor" has been the construction of Joy Playground, Atascadero's first inclusive children's playground.

For six years, Auslen and his team of volunteers financed and built the playground so that all children, regardless of their disability, could safely play outdoors.

Because of this action, he was granted the Citizen of the Year award in 2021 by the United Cerebral Palsy of San Luis Obispo.

Districts 2 and 4 will hold regular elections on June 7 based on the new Patten Map.