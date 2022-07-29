Atascadero's historic Carlton Hotel is looking for a new buyer

Looking to buy a hotel right in the heart of wine country? Look no further than the historic 52-room Carlton Hotel in Atascadero.

It is on the market for $12,250,000, according to a listing on LoopNet.

Located in the downtown area of Atascadero on the east corner of El Camino Real and Traffic Way, LoopNet states the three-story building includes approximately 2,500 square feet of meeting space, a fitness room and business center.

The hotel also includes a 4,200 square-foot retail space leased to Back Porch Bakery and approximately 7,500 square feet of restaurant/lounge space and a courtyard on the third floor.

The hotel first opened in 1929 and was later renovated, re-opening in 2004.