Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Atascadero's historic Carlton Hotel is looking for a new buyer

Web capture_28-7-2022_162613_www.loopnet.com.jpeg
Posted at 6:40 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 22:32:07-04

Looking to buy a hotel right in the heart of wine country? Look no further than the historic 52-room Carlton Hotel in Atascadero.

It is on the market for $12,250,000, according to a listing on LoopNet.

Located in the downtown area of Atascadero on the east corner of El Camino Real and Traffic Way, LoopNet states the three-story building includes approximately 2,500 square feet of meeting space, a fitness room and business center.

The hotel also includes a 4,200 square-foot retail space leased to Back Porch Bakery and approximately 7,500 square feet of restaurant/lounge space and a courtyard on the third floor.

The hotel first opened in 1929 and was later renovated, re-opening in 2004.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png