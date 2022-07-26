Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested a burglary suspect in Orcutt and recovered stolen property during the investigation.

On Monday deputies responded to attempted burglary reports at around 4:12 a.m. on the 5700-block of Calle De La Rosa for suspicious subjects trying to open windows and doors of residences.

When they arrived, they contacted 18-year-old Adrian Buelna of Santa Maria near the intersection of Calle De La Rosa and Alderwood Lane and took him into custody. No additional suspects were found.

Deputies say Buelna was in possession of suspected stolen property that likely came from vehicles or residences in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to encourage anyone with unreported stolen property to file a report using their online reporting system, or by calling the non-emergency line at 805-683-2724.

Buelna was booked at the Northern Branch Jail for obstruction, attempted burglary, and conspiracy and he is being held on $50,000 bail.