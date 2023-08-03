Attendance, revenues increase year-over-year at California Mid-State Fair

Attendance numbers and gross revenue totals for the 77th annual California Mid-State Fair have been released by the organization, showing year-over-year increases for certain sectors, the organization announced Thursday.

The unofficial attendance total for this year’s fair was 334,000, according to a California Mid-State Fair press release breaking down the numbers. The press release said that was a 0.5% increase over last year.

The release said the official count will take “several weeks” to finalize.

The raw data was not immediately made available by the organization. Officials with the fair have not responded to an email asking for additional data at the time of publication.

“On behalf of the staff and the board of directors, we are delighted with the results of the 2023 California Mid-State Fair,” CEO Colleen Bojorquez said in a statement. “The support from the community to celebrate the traditions of San Luis Obispo County and to see the staff’s hard work is truly inspiring. We couldn’t do it without you.”

Gross revenue totals for carnival rides increased, according to the release.

Helm and Sons Amusements, Inc. of Colton, Calif., the company that provided the rides and attractions for this year’s fair, reported $1.67 million in gross revenue — a 4% increase over 2022 numbers.

Rides were free on the fair's opening day.

Gross revenue is not the same as profit, as revenue does not take into account a business’s operational costs and other expenses.

Over $3 million in gross revenue was reported among the food and beverage concessions, not including alcohol sales. There were slightly over 50 vendors at this year’s event. The year-over-year change data was not made available.

Gross revenue from alcohol sales was not immediately made available.

Nationally, food prices are up 5.5% compared to the same time a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, with prices for eating out up 7.7% over 2022 numbers.

The July inflation rate is projected by one outlet to be 2.8%. The inflation rate in June was 3%, the lowest since March 2021.

The inflation rate in July 2022 was 8.5%.

Despite prices remaining high, consumer confidence has improved over last year’s numbers and hit its highest level since July 2021, according to data tracked by The Conference Board, a nonprofit think tank.

The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index in July 2022 was 95.7, much lower than the 117 in July of this year., which may, at least partially, help explain the increases in revenue and attendance.

Other Numbers: Concerts, Auctions, Sponsorships

Concerts

The total number of concert attendees this year was 91,000, according to the fair’s press release, representing an increase “of a couple thousand ticket buyers over last year’s total.”

The Chumash Grandstand Arena can fit about 14,700 people, according to one count. Tom Keffury, who handles sponsorships for the Mid-State Fair, has previously said the arena can “seat 15,000 people.”

The highest-attended events were Luke Bryan, which was sold out, Pitbull, Tim McGraw, Nelly and Los Tucanes de Tijuana, according to the fair.

The individual concert attendance numbers were not immediately made available. Attendance numbers for the rodeo and truck event were not immediately available and it’s unclear if those events were included in the concert totals.

There were 10 concerts in total. The average attendance was about 9,100 per concert, based on data provided by the fair.

Livestock Auctions

Livestock options raised $2.68 million on 770 animals, according to an unofficial count. $2.01 million came from “junior livestock options” while $672,000 came from the “replacement heifer sale,” according to the fair. The small-animal auction brought in $7,737. “Add-ons” close Aug. 6, so totals may change Aug. 7, fair officials said.

Industrial Arts Auction

The industrial arts auction raised the most funds it ever has, bringing in roughly $225,000, which is an increase of $34,000 compared to last year. The art auction has raised over $1.1 million since it began 23 years ago, the fair press release said.

Sponsorships

Over 95 sponsors gave over $1.3 million in cash and in-kind donations, according to the fair.