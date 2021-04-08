Watch
Authorities arrest three suspects in connection to deadly Santa Barbara shooting

Posted at 12:24 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 15:35:16-04

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies announced the arrest of three suspects in connection to a deadly shooting that took place in January.

On January 3, Santa Barbara Police officers responded to reports of a shooting near Liberty St. And S. Canada St. at around 6 p.m.

At the time, authorities believed multiple suspects shot at multiple people and fled the scene.

Upon further investigation, detectives determined a teen and one adult were killed in the shooting. Police identified the teen killed as Angel Castillo,17, and the adult who was killed as Omar Montiel-Hernandez.

On Thursday, at about 8:30am, members of the Santa Barbara Police Department and the Sheriff's Office arrested three Carpinteria residents. Angel Eduardo Varela, 26, Oscar Martin Trujillo-Gutierrez, 25, and Emilio Perez, 18. All three are facing possible charges for murder with special allegations that the murders were committed in association with a criminal street gang.

Thursday morning the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office issued a shelter-in-place for residents living in the area of Carpinteria Ave. and Cramer Rd due to this investigation.

Varela, Trujillo-Gutierrez and Perez will be booked at Santa Barbara County Jail where they will be held without bail. Deputies say this investigation remains ongoing.

