Authorities have released the name of the woman found dead after a fire broke out in a Tanglewood house last month.

Firefighters responded to the home on the 3500 block of Rosales Court the afternoon of Oct. 19 and while searching the interior, found the body of Sherry Blanchard, 65, of Tanglewood, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

The sheriff’s office has not provided additional information on her death or said whether foul play is suspected.