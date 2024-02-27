Watch Now
Authorities identify woman who accidentally drowned in Santa Barbara creek

Posted at 11:03 PM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 02:03:28-05

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office released the identity of the woman whose body was discovered in a Santa Barbara creek on February 19.

She's been identified as 45-year-old Danielle Montijo of the Ventura and Santa Barbara areas, the sheriff's office said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Montijo's body was discovered in Mission Creek near the intersection of Bath and Cota streets in Santa Barbara on Monday, February 19 around the time an atmospheric river hit the Central Coast, flooding regional roadways and Santa Barbara Airport.

Foul play was not suspected at the time. It was later determined she died of an accidental drowning.

