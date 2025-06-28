Authorities investigating 'suspicious' carport fire in Santa Maria

Authorities are investigating a carport fire in Santa Maria that reportedly damaged several vehicles early Saturday morning.

The Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD) says it responded to the fire at the La Vista apartment complex at 740 S. Western Avenue around 2:59 a.m.

According to Santa Maria Fire Department (SMFD) Fire Marshal Jim Austin, seven vehicles were destroyed in the fire, and five more were damaged from the radiant heat.

SMPD adds that the carport was also damaged in the blaze.

Austin reports that the fire is being classified as "suspicious," and that SMFD is investigating the incident.

Saturday's fire comes as SMFD continues its arson investigations into two other carport fires in Santa Maria over the past month.

On June 11, a carport fire at an apartment complex on W. Lolita Lane destroyed two cars and damaged two others, according to fire officials.

Another blaze reportedly tore through the carports at the Summergate Apartments on May 27, destroying more than a dozen vehicles.

Authorities have not confirmed whether or not the three incidents are related.