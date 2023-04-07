Authorities release name of driver killed in wrong-way crash in Orcutt

The driver killed in a head-on, wrong way crash on Highway 135 in Orcutt at the beginning of the week has been identified by the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau as Kevin Robert Reyes of Santa Maria.

The California Highway Patrol says the 22-year-old was driving a Honda Accord northbound in the southbound lane of the highway Monday evening when he slammed head-on into a Toyota RAV4 south of Rice Ranch Road.

Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as a 27-year-old woman from Lompoc. She was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of major injuries. An update on her condition has not been provided.

CHP says both drivers were wearing seatbelts but additional information regarding the collision or how Reyes may have entered into opposing traffic has not been released.