Authorities remind drivers and trick-or-treaters to stay safe this holiday weekend

The Arroyo Grande Police Department would like to provide important safety tips for drivers and trick-or-treaters ahead of Halloween.

Traditional in-person Halloween traditions are returning this year, and law enforcement reminds drivers to be extra careful on the roads as more children are out and about and walking around neighborhoods.

With Halloween and Dia De Los Muertos both approaching, AGPD gives these tips for families to be as safe as possible:

Drivers:

Slow down and watch out for more foot traffic in residential neighborhoods.

Take extra time looking for trick-or-treaters at intersections and entering/exiting driveways.

Never drive distracted or impaired.

Parents and trick-or-treaters:

Make sure costumes fit to prevent trips and falls.

Decorate costumes and bags/buckets with reflective tape.

Have kids use flashlights or glow sticks to make it easier for drivers to see them.

Walk on sidewalks, when available. Avoid darting into the street or crossing between parked cars.

Stick to familiar, well-lit routes.

Look both ways before crossing the street. Make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

Police advise those planning on going out to local bars or house parties to bring the designated sober driver along with you or use a ride service.