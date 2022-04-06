Authorities searching for same suspect in SLO County shooting, stabbing

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's officials and Paso Robles police are looking for Cruz Christopher Gomez, Jr., who is suspected in two separate violent crimes on Wednesday.
At about 7:30 a.m., sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 9000 block of Goldie Lane near Santa Margarita.
A male victim was found with a gunshot wound. Sheriff's officials say medical aid was administered, but he died a short time later.
Just before 1 p.m., police in Paso Robles responded to a stabbing in the 1100 block of Alamo Creek.
A woman was taken to a local hospital with multiple stab wounds.
In both cases, authorities identified Gomez as a suspect.
According to police, Gomez was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes.
Sheriff's officials say he is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.