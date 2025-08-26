Authorities seeking information on vandalism at local high school

Authorities are seeking information on vandalism that reportedly happened overnight at a local high school.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, several windows were shattered at Dos Pueblos High.

The school is located on the 7200 block of Alameda Avenue in Goleta and is part of the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

District officials have not yet responded to KSBY’s request for comment on the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 683-2724.