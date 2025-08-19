Authorities warn against dangerous 'door kick challenge'

Authorities say local reports involving what’s being described as a “door kick challenge” are on the rise.

Over the weekend, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports in Templeton of garage doors being damaged by the challenge, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say the challenge is a “dangerous social media trend" where children or teens kick doors, most often garage doors or front doors, and then run away.

“We want to be clear: this isn’t just a prank, it’s property damage and can result in criminal charges. It also puts residents at risk, especially if someone is home and startled by the noise or thinks someone is trying to break in,” the sheriff’s office stated in a sociak media post while urging parents to talk to their children about the consequences of participating in something like this challenge.

“What may seem like a joke online can lead to lasting consequences in real life,” the post stated.

Anyone who has had this happen to them or has information on the people who may be involved is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.