Authorities warning of hidden camera found buried front yard of Goleta home

The sheriff's office says similar reports have been made across the state
A battery pack, power cord and camera with memory card reportedly found buried in the front yard of a Goleta home earlier this year.
Posted at 2:14 PM, Jun 26, 2024

A hidden camera was reportedly found in landscaping outside a Goleta home earlier this year and authorities are now warning people about the incident following reports of similar cases throughout the state.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation began April 16 when a hidden camera was reported to have been found by gardeners in the front yard of a home on the 200 block of Via El Encantador.

Authorities released a photo of the camera, which they say was buried in a landscaped area of the home’s front yard and covered with camouflage tape and plants, with only the center of the camera lens visible.

There was reportedly a battery pack, power cord and camera with memory card attached to the device, which sheriff’s officials say was processed for evidence.

As other similar reports have come in from law enforcement agencies around the state, according to the sheriff’s office, sheriff’s officials are encouraging everyone to be aware and asking anyone who may find a similar device to report it to law enforcement immediately.

