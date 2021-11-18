Avila Ranch project in San Luis Obispo nears first phase of construction

The Avila Ranch project has been a plan for the City of San Luis Obispo since 2014, and they are now getting ready to build the first round of homes.

The Avila Ranch project is a housing development that will eventually bring a mix of 700 single-family and multifamily houses to the area across from Trader Joe's off of Earthwood Lane.

"There's going to be something for everybody, there will be single-family units as small as 800 sqft. up to larger estates with five bedrooms," explained Michael Cordon, Community Developer Director for the City of San Luis Obispo.

The project aims to help the City reach its goal of adding more housing for residents.

The project has even allotted for around 100 of the homes to have some kind of income assistance for homeowners.

As well as homes, the project plans to include office, commercial space, trails, and parks.

The project has been in the works for years and has several years to go before being fully complete.

"We're looking at about 10 years until it is fully completed," said Brandy Tschappler, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Wathen Castanos.

Although that is the expected date for completion the project will have waves of move-in dates.

"People can move in, in waves, as we complete phases of construction," explained Tschappler.

The first wave of construction starts in December and those houses will go to market around April of 2022.

For more information on this project head to this website.