Avila Valley Barn reopens Sunday after Friday's heavy rain caused flooding

The Avila Valley Barn reopened Sunday after the heavy rain caused some flooding.

The recent wet weather made the grounds at the barn muddy. One of the roads going into the barn was partially flooded, so visitors had to use Ontario road to enter.

The barn with produce was open Sunday along with the sweet and savory shack and the ice cream shack.

"There will be a ton of work involved in cleaning that up. But the businesses is open. Bring your rain boots and and some ready to get a little muddy. But we're here ready to go," says co-owner, Jesse Smith.

Smith tells KSBY the animals at the barn are safe and are available to view as well.

