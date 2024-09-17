Award-winning author plans to visit Allan Hancock College to discuss new book

Los Angeles Times editorial writer Karin Klein will visit Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria on Wednesday to discuss her new book, "Rethinking College: A Guide to Thriving Without a Degree."

Hancock officials say Klein's visit will kick off at 11:30 a.m. when she is scheduled to meet with members of the campus community. Then, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m, Klein will host a small meet-and-greet for the college's faculty, staff, and administrators.

At 5 p.m., Klein is set to lead a discussion in Boyd Hall where she will explore the challenges and opportunities of today's educational landscape, including the importance of community colleges.

"Community college is a great place to start trying something because it's local. It takes very little money in California to go to community college. There are a lot of different things you can explore," Klein told KSBY on Monday.

Klein will conclude her visit with a book signing from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday's event is free and open to all community members.