Bakersfield man arrested for loan fraud in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo Police arrested a Bakersfield man for loan fraud at a SESLOC in San Luis Obispo.

Detectives say they were contacted by SESLOC Federal Credit Union on February, 23 regarding people who were applying for personal loans with fictitious and altered documents.

Police conducted an operation on March 3, at the SESLOC on Broad Street in San Luis Obispo where they contacted the suspect, identified as Gary Nelson, 27, of Bakersfield.

Police say Nelson walked into SESLOC and signed loan documents under false pretenses. Detectives monitored the transaction and contacted Nelson as he walked out.

Nelson was arrested for theft/fraud under false pretenses and was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department says the investigation is ongoing.