Ballot drop boxes now available at these places throughout Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County elections officials have announced that 30 official ballot drop boxes are now available throughout the county ahead of the upcoming presidential general election.

County officials say the drop boxes are available 24 hours a day from now until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5.

The list of drop box locations in Santa Barbara County is as follows:



Guadalupe

Guadalupe City Hall - Walk-up

Guadalupe City Hall - Walk-up Santa Maria

Allan Hancock Community College - Walk-up

Atkinson Park - Walk-up

COSB Santa Maria Elections Division Branch Office - Drive-Up/Walk-Up

Minami Community Center - Walk-Up

Santa Maria Animal Center - Walk-up

Santa Maria Public Library - Drive-Up/Walk-Up

Allan Hancock Community College - Walk-up Atkinson Park - Walk-up COSB Santa Maria Elections Division Branch Office Drive-Up/Walk-Up Minami Community Center - Walk-Up Santa Maria Animal Center - Walk-up Santa Maria Public Library - Drive-Up/Walk-Up Orcutt

Oak Knolls Shopping Center - Walk-Up

Oak Knolls Shopping Center - Walk-Up New Cuyama

Cuyama Valley Recreation District (Montgomery Hall Building) - Walk-Up

Cuyama Valley Recreation District (Montgomery Hall Building) - Walk-Up Los Alamos

Los Alamos Branch Library - Walk-Up

Los Alamos Branch Library - Walk-Up Lompoc

Lompoc City Hall - Drive-Up/Walk-Up

Lompoc Public Library - Walk-Up

Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services/Public Health - Walk-Up

Vandenberg Village Library - Drive-Up

Lompoc City Hall - Drive-Up/Walk-Up Lompoc Public Library - Walk-Up Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services/Public Health - Walk-Up Vandenberg Village Library - Drive-Up Buellton

Buellton City Hall - Drive-Up/Walk-Up

Buellton City Hall - Drive-Up/Walk-Up Solvang

Solvang Veteran's Memorial Hall - Drive-Up

Solvang Veteran's Memorial Hall - Drive-Up Santa Ynez Valley

Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA - Walk-Up

Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA - Walk-Up Goleta

Goleta City Hall - Walk-Up

Goleta Valley Community Center - Drive-Up/Walk-Up

Isla Vista/UCSB Area: Student Resource Building UCSB Campus - Walk-Up

Goleta City Hall - Walk-Up Goleta Valley Community Center - Drive-Up/Walk-Up Isla Vista/UCSB Area: Student Resource Building UCSB Campus - Walk-Up Santa Barbara

COSB Administration Building - Walk-Up

COSB Elections Division Main Office - Drive-Up/Walk-Up

Eastside Branch Library -Walk-Up

MacKenzie Park (Park hours are sunrise to sunset) - Drive-Up/Walk-Up

San Andres Hardware - Walk-Up

Santa Barbara City College (West Campus Drop-Off) - Drive-Up

Santa Barbara City Hall - Walk-Up

COSB Administration Building - Walk-Up COSB Elections Division Main Office - Drive-Up/Walk-Up Eastside Branch Library -Walk-Up MacKenzie Park (Park hours are sunrise to sunset) - Drive-Up/Walk-Up San Andres Hardware - Walk-Up Santa Barbara City College (West Campus Drop-Off) - Drive-Up Santa Barbara City Hall - Walk-Up Montecito

Manning Park - Drive-Up

Manning Park - Drive-Up Carpinteria

Carpinteria City Hall - Drive-Up/Walk-Up

Casa de las Flores - Walk-Up

Details on these locations can be found on the County of Santa Barbara's website.



All registered voters will receive their ballot in the mail in early October.

If a voter does not receive their ballot, officials say they should contact the Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters office at (800) 722-8683.

Voters may mail their ballot with no postage required, postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 5. The United States Postal Service advises voters to mail their ballots early in order to reach the elections office in time to be counted.

Ballots may also be returned to the County Elections offices in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria or to a polling place on Election Day.