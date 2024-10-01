America Votes 2024: What to know about voting in Santa Barbara County

The Santa Barbara County Elections Office announced that voting materials for the upcoming presidential election will be delivered to the United States Post Office by October 7.

With Election Day around the corner, registered voters can expect to receive their vote-by-mail ballot and other voting materials 5-10 days after they are delivered.

Here's what to know:



In the vote-by-mail packet, you will find an official ballot, instructions on how to vote, and a return envelope with a barcode that is unique to you. If you receive a ballot for a person who is no longer living at the address where the ballot was delivered, you can either mark the bottom left corner box of the ballot or write “no longer at this address” on the outside envelope, then return it to a mail carrier.

Before returning the ballot, make sure your name is printed on the envelope, sign it, and seal the return envelope provided. For your vote-by-mail ballot to count, it must be returned and postmarked by Election Day, November 5th.

You can return your ballot in person to official ballot drop boxes in the County, any polling place on election day, or one of three election offices. You can find a polling place or drop box near you at www.sbcvote.com. The Santa Barbara County Elections Offices: Santa Barbara Elections Main Office, the Santa Maria Elections Branch Office, and the Lompoc Elections Branch Office. To track your ballot after mailing it, you can go to Where's My Ballot. To check the status of your voter registration, your ballot, or your polling place, you can visit My Voter Status.



If you are not yet registered to vote, you can do so at Online Voter Registration or by requesting a registration form by calling (800) 722- 8683.

You can also register to vote at the DMV, post office, or public library.

To reach Santa Barbara County Elections, visit Elections | Santa Barbara County or call (800) 722-8683.