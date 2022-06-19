Balmy start to the holiday weekend, warming trend expected on Sunday

Many people this weekend will be commerating Juneteenth as well as celebrating dad - or any parental figure.

On Friday we saw temperatures dip into a cooling trend that continued through Saturday. The holiday weekend started off cool, with some clouds in the sky and balmy temperatures throughout.

An upper level low came up from southern California today, bringing in some wind gusts and cooler air across the Central Coast.

We are seeing a warming trend beginning tomorrow - Juneteenth and Father's Day after a couple of days balmy, if not downright chillier, temperatures here on the Central Coast.

Another round of Sundowner winds are expected tonight and there is a Wind Advisory from 7pm until 3am Sunday in the western portion of Santa Barbara, and Santa Ynez Mountains. Neighbors can expect winds coming in from the north up to 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 50mph.

A monsoon happening in the Four Corners region of the United States is expected to kickstart our offshore flow, which will lead to warmer temperatures in the interiors. The warming trend is expected to begin on Sunday, with some places seeing triple digits by mid week.