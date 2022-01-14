Band applications now available for Templeton Recreation’s Concerts in the Park Summer 2022 series

Band applications for the Templeton Recreation Concerts in the Park summer series are now being accepted.

The Templeton Recreation Department is looking for ten bands representing a diverse mix of music that will appeal to 1,000+ community members who gather at Templeton Park on Wednesday evenings during the summer.

The 2022 summer concert series will run June 15, 2022 through Aug. 24, 2022 (no concert on July 27).

Band applications are due no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Interested bands can find the application at www.templetoncsd.org.

Applicants must submit an electronic press kit or physical press kit including links, a flash drive or CD with photos, videos, and cover demos as well as a two-hour set list.

The Templeton Recreation Concerts band selection committee will begin reviewing applications and assigning bands as early as Feb. 11, 2022.

For those interested in becoming a Templeton Recreation Summer Concerts in the Park sponsor, there are several opportunities available. Email bheil@templetoncsd.org or call (805) 434-4909 to request information.

