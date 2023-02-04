Band applications open for 2023 Concerts in the Park series

The city of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department is seeking musical acts for the 2023 Concerts in the Park series.

The free, family-friendly summer tradition has brought a range of musical entertainment to Chase Palm Park since its inception in 2000.

Weekly concerts will take place every Thursday in July from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Musical acts that would like to be considered must submit a completed band application at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Concerts by Wednesday, Feb. 22. Bands will need to include links to their music, details about their audience demographics, and be able to demonstrate their success at similar events. The official line-up will be released in the spring.

The public can stay updated on Concerts in the Park at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Concerts.

Businesses interested in sponsoring or participating in this year’s events are encouraged to contact Concerts@SantaBarbaraCA.gov to discuss potential opportunities.