Barn catches fire outside Orcutt

A large barn caught on fire off Highway 135 outside Orcutt Saturday.
Santa Barbara County Fire crews were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. at San Antonio Road East and Highway 135.
Video shows the structure engulfed in flames.
No word on the cause. No injuries were reported.
Barn Fire, San Antonio East and Hwy 135. Orcutt. SBC on scene with full structure response for a fully involved, large barn. No injuries, under inv. C/T 1629 pic.twitter.com/YtDQGAwI48— Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) January 16, 2022