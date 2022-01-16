Watch
Barn catches fire outside Orcutt

SB Co. Fire
A barn caught on fire outside Orcutt Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022
Posted at 5:17 PM, Jan 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-15 20:17:40-05

A large barn caught on fire off Highway 135 outside Orcutt Saturday.

Santa Barbara County Fire crews were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. at San Antonio Road East and Highway 135.

Video shows the structure engulfed in flames.

No word on the cause. No injuries were reported.

