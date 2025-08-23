Barn fire in Creston extinguished by fire crews

According to a post on X by the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department (SLOCFD), a barn fire broke out at approximately 3:17 p.m. in Creston off Ryan Road.

At 4:30 p.m., SLOCFD confirmed that crews had extinguished the fire.

One person sustained a minor injury and is being evaluated.

Structure Fire: Units are on scene of a fully involved barn fire. Crews are in defensive mode and extinguishing some of the surrounding vegetation. #RyanFire pic.twitter.com/gNS7AhjSEf — San Luis Obispo County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_SLO) August 23, 2025

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.