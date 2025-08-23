Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Barn fire in Creston extinguished by fire crews

According to a post on X by the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department (SLOCFD), a barn fire broke out at approximately 3:17 p.m. in Creston off Ryan Road.

At 4:30 p.m., SLOCFD confirmed that crews had extinguished the fire.

One person sustained a minor injury and is being evaluated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

