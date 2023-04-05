Barrelhouse Brewing Co. purchases historic Sherwood Field Hangar property

BarrelHouse Brewing Co purchased the historic Sherwood Field Hangar property for expansion, the local brewery announced.

The historic property is located on the corner of Niblick Road and Creston Road in Paso Robles.

Officials said the 10-acre property will become the home to their all-new production facility.

“We are bringing the Good People, Good Times and Great Beer that started in Tin City and expanding it to this amazing new location,” Jason Carvalho, BarrelHouse Brewing Co. Owner/Founder, said in a statement.

The 5-year expansion project, also known as the Hangar project, will include building a larger brewhouse, new packaging equipment and more space for production.

The new brewing facility will also use more efficient, "eco-friendly solar, water and CO2 technology", according to the press release.

In addition to being a production site, officials of the brewery said they hope to utilize the space as an open market. They plan to partner with local purveyors and artisans to showcase the "premium foods, beverages and services the area has to offer."

The Sherwood Field Hangar property was originally built as the Central Coast base of operations for the US Army Air Force and Navy during World War II, officials said.

Ennis Paper Company later bought the property where many generations of families worked.

BarrelHouse Brewing Co. officials said their design of the new facility will showcase the property's history with actual vintage airplanes and printing presses.

BarrelHouse Brewing Co. is the largest American family-owned Brewery on the Central Coast, according to the press release.

Click here to learn more about the Hangar project.