Barricaded person at Santa Barbara apartment complex prompts shelter-in-place orders

Residents along the 100 block of Oceano Avenue in Santa Barbara have been told to shelter in place due to police activity in the area.

Santa Barbara police say they responded to an apartment complex there shortly after midnight to reports of a disturbance in progress.

Officers say they made contact with the only person believed to be inside, who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, police said Tuesday, and began breaking windows and barricaded themselves inside.

Police say the suspect is armed with a metal pipe and assaulted an officer.

As of Tuesday morning, SWAT and a crisis negotiations response team were on scene in an attempt to deescalate the situation, according to a news release.

People in the area were told to shelter in place and authorities are working to evacuate people in the area surrounding the Sea Cliff Apartments.

Oceano Avenue at Del Mar Avenue and Del Sol Avenue is closed along with Barranca Avenue at Del Mar Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

