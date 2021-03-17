Bars taking extra safety measures in anticipation of St. Patrick’s Day

Downtown San Luis Obispo bars are planning on taking extra safety measures with the arrival of St. Patrick’s Day.

St. Patrick’s Day was not celebrated in 2020 due to the rise of COVID-19.

While it will be celebrated in 2021, bars have added to their day-to-day safety protocols that had already been put in place.

Buffalo Pub and Grill Bartender James Menno said, “We are following all of the city’s capacity regulations. We only have a certain number of tables all spread out six feet apart with a certain number of chairs.”

The Mark Manager Patrick Hughes said, “Especially for St. Patrick’s Day, we are having extra security on. We have the door guy out front and we have extra security in the back.

Hughes said The Mark will also have security inside watching to make sure customers are spaced out.

Several bars, such as McCarthy’s, are expected to open at 11 a.m.

Other bars, such as Buffalo Pub and Grill, are expected to open at noon.

Bars are also expecting customers to properly social distance.

Menno said, “Just keep it six feet apart in the lines, just making sure everyone is wearing a mask when they’re up and moving around and about.”

Hughes said, “At the door we lay down the rules. You’ve got to stay in your group and, once you’re seated, you are free to sip your drink.”

There will be an additional emphasis of sanitization throughout all bars as well.

Menno said, “We have multiple sanitizer buckets all throughout. The water gets swapped out multiple times a day.”

Hughes said, “As soon as anyone leaves the table we go and spray it off, clear the dishes, spray down the chairs, the tables, every surface that has been touched.”

Bars are requesting their customers to constantly wear their masks.

Menno said, “Hopefully they’ll be a little safer than they have been in the past.”

The City of San Luis Obispo has formally asked the community to continue following COVID-10 public health guidelines by wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing, and limiting gatherings.

An increase in police patrol will take place to enforce violations of Safety Enhancement Zones.

