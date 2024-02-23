Basil, Artemis and Ham are looking for their forever homes

Every week we feature an adoptable animal from Woods Humane Society but at the end of each month, we add in pets from the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Shelter. This week, we have a triple feature!

First up is Basil! This nearly two-year-old chihuahua mix came to Woods Humane Society from an overcrowded shelter with 20 other dogs, all now available for adoption.

He loves cuddling and jumping up into a lap with those he is comfortable with. He is very playful, loves treats and toys and will be available at noon for adoption at the Woods Humane Society shelter off of Oklahoma Avenue in San Luis Obispo.

For more information about Woods Humane Society click here!

Turning our attention down the road to the SLO County Animal Services shelter, here are two gorgeous huskies named Ham and Artemis!

They are both three years old and are the shelter's longest residents. Unfortunately, the county shelter is at capacity so even though these two did not come in together, they are in the same kennel to save space. Thankfully, they have similar fun-loving energy and would be happy to be adopted together but that is not a requirement. If you do want both of these loving huskies in your life, the shelter will take half the price off! A great two-love-bugs-for-one deal!

For more information about Ham and Artemis, click here and to make inquiries about adopting them, please call (805) 543-9316.