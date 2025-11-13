'Be careful': County officials warn storm may cause flooding in burn scar areas

Ahead of this week's rain, the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services (OES) is warning some residents to prepare for possible flooding on the Central Coast.

The agency reports that flooding and debris flow is especially a risk in areas near the Gifford Fire burn scar.

Officials say the burned soil is less absorbent, making it more prone to repelling the water and causing a flash flood.

"If you are in an area where you can look up and see a burn scar, then you're in an area that can potentially get a debris flow," Anita Konopa, the San Luis Obispo County OES Emergency Services Coordinator, said. "What we're hoping is that residents in that area will be aware of their surroundings [and] be careful over the next few days. Once the rain starts, don't leave your house if you absolutely do not have to."

Konopa says the agency is not issuing evacuation warnings or orders for the storm.

The official also advises that people throughout the Central Coast take precautions ahead of this week's storm, including checking their windshield wipers, cleaning out gutters, and securing outdoor furniture.

“People should be prepared for ongoing potential storm activity happening in San Luis [Obispo] County," Konopa said.

To receive the latest emergency warnings and messaging, you can sign up online through the county's public alert system.