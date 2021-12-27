Beloved community member Henry Barba passes away at age 108

Long time Santa Margarita resident Henry Barba has passed away at the age of 108.

Barba was a veteran and beloved member of the local community, growing up in Santa Margarita.

After serving in the Army during WWII, he moved back to the small town. This year, Welcome Home Military Heroes recognized Barba as the oldest living WWII veteran in California.

At the time of his death, Barba was living in a senior living center in San Luis Obispo, but could be seen mowing his lawn with his grandson every Friday.

He died around 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, which also happened to be his 81st wedding anniversary.

His nephew Ron Barba said in a Facebook post about Henry that "his wife Jude along with his deceased family members were waiting to escort him home."

Barba is remembered in the community for his kind spirit, and of course his love for the Dodgers.

He will be deeply missed.

Close friends of Henry say the family will have a a funeral or life celebration in the spring. Memorial services are said to be announced at a later time.