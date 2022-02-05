Big rig catches fire on Hwy 101 in the Santa Maria Valley

Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire early Saturday morning.
Fire officials say at around 2 a.m. a big rig caught fire along Highway 101 on Solomon Grade in the Santa Maria Valley.
Fire officials say the big rig trailer was full of groceries.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Big Rig Fire, Hwy 101 on Solomon Grade in SMR Valley. C/T 0154. SBC responded to fully involved big rig trailer with 3 E’ and a BC. Crews on scene extinguished the trailer full of groceries and assisted with cleanup operations. Tractor not damaged No injuries reported. Under Inv. pic.twitter.com/CuH98iYzdy— Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) February 5, 2022