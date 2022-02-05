Watch
Big rig catches fire on Hwy 101 in the Santa Maria Valley

Santa Barbara County Fire
Posted at 8:39 AM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 11:39:34-05

Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire early Saturday morning.

Fire officials say at around 2 a.m. a big rig caught fire along Highway 101 on Solomon Grade in the Santa Maria Valley.

Fire officials say the big rig trailer was full of groceries.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

