Big rig truck fire in New Cuyama prompts lane closures on State Route 166

Eastbound lanes on State Route 166 are closed this morning, as crews clean up damage from a late-night accident.

California Highway Patrol officials received an alert around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night about a semi-truck that rolled and caught fire. Officials say a guardrail and bridge also showed damage.

Roads are currently closed both ways until later this morning, from Highway 101 near Santa Maria to Perkins Road. Then, around 8 a.m., one-lane traffic will take effect as crews make repairs.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to share updates as they become available.