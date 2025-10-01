Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Big rig truck fire in New Cuyama prompts lane closures on State Route 166

Eastbound lanes on State Route 166 are closed this morning, as crews clean up damage from a late-night accident.

California Highway Patrol officials received an alert around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night about a semi-truck that rolled and caught fire. Officials say a guardrail and bridge also showed damage.

Roads are currently closed both ways until later this morning, from Highway 101 near Santa Maria to Perkins Road. Then, around 8 a.m., one-lane traffic will take effect as crews make repairs.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to share updates as they become available.

