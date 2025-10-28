Bike SLO County executive director charged with lewd act on a child

Richard Ellison, the Executive Director of Bike SLO County, appeared in court Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to a single count of lewd act upon a child.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, the alleged crime occurred on March 30 at Ellison’s home in Arroyo Grande. The victim is reportedly under the age of 10.

On Monday, the judge also issued a protective order prohibiting Ellison from any contact with the victim and ordered that he not have unsupervised contact with any children while he remains out of custody.

Ellison is due back in court on November 18 for a pre-preliminary hearing.

Prior to working at Bike SLO County, Ellison was associate vice president of development at Cal Poly from 2014 to 2015.

Ellison's attorney, Carrie Winters, said the defense team is still analyzing the evidence in this case and that "It would be inappropriate to provide a detailed statement at this stage, and we appreciate you reserving judgment as the legal process unfolds."

KSBY News has also reached out to Bike SLO County for comment.