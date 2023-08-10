Watch Now
Bishop's Peak Elementary student places 5th in International History Bowl

Posted at 11:55 AM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 14:55:32-04

Augustine Wang-Zhao, a soon-to-be 5th grader at Bishop Peak's Elementary in San Luis Obispo, brought some hardware back from Rome, Italy from the International History Olympiad.

Students from across the world competed in a variety of world history events. Augustine and his family traveled to Rome the last week and a half of July for the competition.

Augustine took 5th place in the elementary division in the International History Bowl. In the hexathlon, a competition consisting of several history categories, Augustine competed on a team with two other students from California and brought home a silver medal! Congratulations, Augustine!

