Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine to soon be available in SLO County for children under five

San Luis Obispo County children under age five will soon be able to get updated vaccine protection against COVID-19 according to the County of San Luis Obispo Health Agency Public Health Department.

Booster vaccines (often called “Omicron boosters”) that specifically protect against current variants will soon be available in SLO County for children as young as six months.

The updated boosters have been available for those aged five and older since mid-October.

“Like the flu shot, this updated vaccine teaches your body to protect you from the virus strains circulating right now,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer, in a press release.

Children under five who have completed the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series are eligible for a bivalent booster two months after completing the series.

Children who have received the first two doses of the Pfizer- BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine may receive the bivalent vaccine as the third dose of the three-dose series.

Bivalent vaccine appointments for children under age five will be available from pediatricians, Public Health clinics, and some pharmacies in the coming weeks as shipments of these smaller-dose vaccines arrive locally.

To schedule an appointment, contact your pediatrician or visit online.