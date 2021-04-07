BLM protesters file opposition to San Luis Obispo DA's request for gag order

Protestors charged following a Black Lives Matter protest in San Luis Obispo are filing an opposition to the District Attorney's request for a gag order.

In March, District Attorney Dan Dow filed a gag order against the seven protestors facing charges for their involvement in the July 21 protest that went onto Highway 101 and through several city streets of San Luis Obispo.

The gag order would prevent them and their attorneys from speaking publicly about the case.

This week attorneys for Tianna Arata and Sam Grocott filed their oppositions to that filing, saying in part, "the gag order restricts their first amendment rights to speak about an elected official."

These court filings are expected to be brought before a judge April 23.