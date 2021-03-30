Menu

SLO County District Attorney's Office seeks gag order against Tianna Arta, co-defendants in BLM protest case

Posted at 11:44 PM, Mar 29, 2021
The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office is seeking a gag order be placed on the seven co-defendants facing charges from a Black Lives Matter protest last summer.

In court documents released to KSBY, the District Attorney's office says the defendants and several defense attorneys have recently "ratcheted up" their "inflammatory" statements on the Attorney General, District Attorney Dan Dow, and the County court system.

The office points to some of our stories on the case and podcasts where attorneys involved in the case were interviewed.

The DA's office says a gag order is needed to ensure a fair trial by an impartial jury.

A gag order has previously been issued in this case, prohibiting the San Luis Obispo Police Department and the SLO CHP office from providing statements on the matter.

The document looks to be argued on April 9, when the seven defendants are expected back in court.

We have reached out to the district attorney's office for comment and have not heard back.

