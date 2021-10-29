Blue pumpkin candy bucket? What it stands for and why it's important

Halloween is right around the corner which means children will be out with their candy buckets trying to collect as many treats as possible.

It's common to see someone carrying around orange pumpkin candy buckets when they are trick-or-treating but imagine a blue one.

The blue pumpkin buckets are intended to let people know that the person holding the bucket may be on the spectrum.

"So that they aren't being met with like any type of adverseness. Like for instance, if the kiddo can't speak or say 'trick-or-treat,' they can still get that candy even though they can't say 'trick-or-treat,'” said Jayvon Perry, who works for the Center for Autism & Related Disorders in Atascadero.

For mom Meghan Brady, awareness of the blue pumpkin candy bucket is important.

"For him, we have a blue pumpkin for him, he does have words but he probably doesn't know enough without prompting to say 'oh, you need to say trick-or-treat or thank you.' That's where the whole blue pumpkin started because there are autistic children who do not have words at all,” Brady explained.

This idea came from a mom in the U.S. who advocated for her 21-year-old son who loves trick-or-treating.

"It's just to bring awareness to people that hey, you may see someone who's 21 but if they are autistic or have a disability they are not mentally 21,” Brady said.

People with autism might find it hard to communicate and interact with others and might find it hard to understand how others feel and at times might get overwhelmed.

"You know if you have a kid that is standing there and doesn't say 'trick-or-treat' just realize they might not have the words,” Brady said.

Brady adds it might be difficult for some to find a blue pumpkin candy bucket. She suggests parents buy a bucket of any color and spray paint it blue.

On top of those blue pumpkins, you may also see teal pumpkins which means a child carrying a teal pumpkin could have a food allergy.

