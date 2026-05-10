Body discovered in Santa Barbara near the Cabrillo Boulevard area

A death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found on a beach in Santa Barbara.

Police, fire, and paramedics responded to the area of 600 E. Cabrillo Blvd. at approximately 5:15 p.m. Saturday after reports of an unresponsive individual on the beach.

First responders located a middle-aged woman lying on the sand. She was unresponsive and showed no signs of life. Paramedics pronounced her deceased at the scene.

The identity of the woman is not being released until next of kin has been notified. The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation.