Body found near Chase Palm Park in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Police Department confirmed they found a body around 2:30 this afternoon.

The body was located at a beach across from Chase Palm Park in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara Police said “no signs of foul play” are suspected at this time.

The cause of death is under investigation.

This is the second body found this week at beaches in Santa Barbara.

On Thursday. Santa Barbara Police said that at around 11 a.m. Thursday they received reports from a dog walker of a body found near Shoreline Park.

Local authorities identified the body of a 60-year-old man

Police are not investigating this as a suspicious death.